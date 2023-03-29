US heavy metal veterans JAG PANZER bring light into the darkness! While the band has been throwing out hints about their new work over the last few months, they are happy to finally be able to announce concrete information about »The Hallowed«, which includes ten new songs and will be released on June 23rd, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records .

With this, the fans can expect a slightly different disc compared to the previous albums, as it is based on the concept of a story of the same title die I TANK Late 2022 in the form of a comic book have published. The quintet is already presenting a first musical excerpt from the upcoming heavy metal saga in the form of Chapter 5, ‘Onward We Toil’, for which there is also a lyric video available on YouTube.

The band explains:

“Onward We Toil tells the story of a misery that the people and animals in that concept story must endure in their quest for The Hallowed.” The beings known in the book as “The Jaw” can even be heard at the beginning of the song and its epic chorus underscores the fact that the team can only function as a unit.“

Bass and drums for “The Hallowed” were recorded at Sonic Phish Productions (Arizona) alongside drum icon Ken Mary (ALICE COOPER, FIFTH ANGEL, FLOTSAM & JETSAM), while guitars and vocals were recorded at SteamPunk Audio Labs (also in Arizona) and recorded at Hound House Studios (Colorado). Well-known sound guru (and also part of the extended JAG-PANZER family) Jim Morris then mixed the record at the famous Morrisound Studios (Florida) before master genius Maor Appelbaum (FAITH NO MORE, HALFORD, CANDLEMASS, ARMORED SAINT) wrote his last album missed touches. Dusan Markovic’s (ANGEL WITCH, VIRGIN STEELE) cover artwork was last but not least done by Travis Smith (MEGADETH, OPETH, OVERKILL). A fact that impressively rounds off the list of those involved in JAG PANZER’s »The Hallowed«.

»The Hallowed« – Tracklist:

01. Bound As One

02. Prey

03. Ties That Bind

04. Stronger Than You Know

05. Onward We Toil

06. Edge Of A Knife

07. Dark Descent

08. Weather The Storm

09. Renewed Flame

10. Last Rites

Pre-order »The Hallowed« in your choice of physical format (see above!), save it on your favorite streaming platform or save it digitally now to receive ‘Onward We Toil’ immediately: https://jagpanzer.afr.link/thehallowedPR

Don’t forget to check out Atomic Fire Records YouTube to subscribe to to stay up to date and listen to ‘Onward We Toil’ and other new tracks in the AFR New Releases playlist on Spotify: https://afr.link/spotifynewreleasesPR

With the new “The Hallowed” hits in their luggage, JAG PANZER will of course also be boarding the club and festival stages again this summer: After the start at the Headbangers Open Air Festival in Brande-Hörnerkirchen, DE, the trip, which has so far included nine stops (more dates are in the works!) expected to conclude at Blades of Steel Metal Festival 3.0 (Madison, WI) in their home country.

»Welcome To The Hallowed Tour 2023«

07/29/2023 DE Brande-Hörnerkirchen – Headbangers Open Air Festival

08/01/2023 DE Aschaffenburg – Colos Hall (w/ ELVENPATH) *NEU*

08/02/2023 DE Kassel – Goldmine (w/ GENERATION STEEL) *NEU*

04.08.2023 DE Oldenburg – MTS *NEU*

05.08.2023 DE Wacken – Wacken Open Air *SOLD OUT* *NEW*

09.08.2023 CH Aarburg – Musigburg *NEU*

11.08.2023 NL Without – De Pul *NEU*

12.08.2023 BE Kortrijk – Alcatraz Festival

29.09.2023 US Madison, WI – Blades of Steel Metal Festival 3.0 *NEU*

— — — — —

What was brought to life in Colorado Springs in 1981 has lost none of its rebellion and power more than four decades later. Fueled by the onslaught of the new wave of British heavy metal, Mark Briody and his cronies quickly rose to become one of the most intriguing US power metal acts, releasing a number of successful studio albums including their 1984 debut Ample Destruction, The Fourth Judgment ‘ (1997), ‘Thane To The Throne’ (2000), ‘The Scourge Of The Light’ (2011) and her last work, ‘The Deviant Chord’ (2017). After several line-up changes and a hiatus, JAG PANZER are still a force to be reckoned with, as their forthcoming album »The Hallowed« proves.

— — — — —

JAG TANKS are:

Harry Conklin | Gesang

Mark Briody | guitar

Ken Rodarte | guitar

John Tetley | Bass

Rikard Stjernquist | Drums

Band-Links:

