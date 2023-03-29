LycoRed Ltd.

BRANCHBURG, NJ, March 28, 2023 (Reuters) /PRNewswire/

A new clinical study conducted in Frontiers in Nutrition has shown that a daily intake of 8 mg of Lycored Astaxanthin for four weeks reverses the exercise-induced decline in 20 plasma immunoglobulins. The results were particularly significant for levels of IgM, the predominant antibody produced at the start of an immune response. It was a unique human clinical study that measured physiological responses to astaxanthin supplementation after intense exercise using untargeted proteomics (500 proteins spread across all samples) and a targeted, comprehensive panel of oxylipins and cytokines .

The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover study (two four-week supplementation periods and one two-week washout period) was conducted in 19 healthy, non-smoking runners aged 18 to 57 years. The blood test results revealed that astaxanthin supplementation (8 mg/day, 4 weeks) prior to a 2.25-hour run at a maximum oxygen consumption rate (VO2max) of 70% had a strong impact on compensating for the decline in 82 immune-related proteins after exercise (significant at 20). Supplementation showed no differences in plasma DOMS, creatine, cortisol, six cytokines and 42 oxylipins compared to placebo.

Astaxanthin is a dark red keto-carotenoid found in a variety of foods like salmon and shrimp and produced by algae. It possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Astaxanthin cannot be synthesized by humans, so it must be obtained through diet or supplements.

Lycored uses that made from seaweed (Haematococcus pluvialis)-derived carotenoid astaxanthin, which has been linked to cellular health, skin health, heart health, joint health, immune system support, and mitigation of oxidative damage and inflammation, according to Elizabeth Tarshish, Ph.D., Head of Claims and Clinical Affairs at Lycored. “From this study, we learned that seaweed-derived astaxanthin normalized 20 immunoglobulins during recovery in individuals who have elevated levels of inflammation due to recurrent physiological stress—such as runners. We hope that providing a natural, plant-based solution with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties can help active people feel and perform at their best during and after exercise.”

The full study can be found at: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnut.2023.1143385/full

About Lycored

Lycored is an international company dedicated to cultivating wellness, combining the benefits of nature with cutting-edge science to develop natural ingredients and products. Founded in Israel in 1995, Lycored is the world leader of natural carotenoids for foods, beverages and dietary supplements For more information, visit www.lycored.com.

[email protected]

Original content from: LycoRed Ltd., transmitted by news aktuell