Jagger and his partner ask for 3.5 million for their house in Florida

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Rolling Sones singer Mick Jagger and his partner, dancer Melanie Hamrick, have put their Florida home up for sale.

According to an announcement on the real estate portal Realtor.com, the property is located in front of a lake and is offered at 3,499 million dollars. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a half bathroom, but his relationship with the artist perhaps gives it an additional appeal.

“You can’t always get what you want, but this house is definitely what you need!” says the ad, quoting part of a famous Rolling Stones song written by Jagger and Keith Richards in 1969.

“This magnificent, custom-built Rutenberg-style home in the exclusive community of The Lake Club was designed with privacy in mind.”

Jagger and Hamrick purchased the estate in the Lakewood Ranch area east of Bradenton on the Gulf Coast for just over $1.9 million in October 2020.

The property was registered to a man from Hamrick and they chose it mainly because her family lives in the area. The initial sale price was $1.2 million in 2010.

According to the listing summary, the home has more than 5,700 square feet (529 square meters) of living space and includes a heated saltwater pool, three balconies and a bell tower, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, curtained windows to remote control and a large lounge with multimedia and a bar.

“The possibilities of that room are endless,” according to the announcement.

Jagger, 79, a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, and Hamrick, 36, together have a son, Deveraux, 6.

The couple also lives in New York City among other parts of the world.

Jagger and Hamrick, a former dancer and choreographer at the United States Ballet Theater, have lived together since 2014.