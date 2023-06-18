Ecuadorians are parents when they are between 25 and 44 years old – Diario La Hora

Today is Father’s Day, a celebration that originated in the United States, but is celebrated almost everywhere in the world. Know figures about Ecuadorian parents.

Every year on Father’s Day It is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This day was born in the United States and was proposed by Sonora Smart Dodd at the beginning of the 20th century, with the aim of honoring her father, who had raised her alone, her and her brothers, after the death of his wife.

In Ecuador, according to the Ecuadorian Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC), there are about 3 million Ecuadorians who are parents, where the 94% are part of the Economically Active Population (EAP).

Age to be a father

Ecuadorians on average become parents when they are between 25 and 44 years. This group represents 52% of parents in the country. And there are 6% more who have between 12 and 24 years.

The INEC also reveals that 67% of parents live with their children and spends an average of 6.6 hours a week caring for children, elderly or people in a state of vulnerability. (AVV)