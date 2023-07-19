James Cameron Denies Rumors of OceanGate Movie Project on the Titanic

Canadian filmmaker James Cameron denies rumors of project on OceanGate submersible that explored Titanic wreckage

Canadian filmmaker James Cameron has addressed rumors suggesting that he was working on a project involving an OceanGate submersible that imploded during an exploration of the Titanic wreckage. Cameron, who is best known for directing the movie “Titanic,” took to his social media accounts to deny these speculations that had been circulating in the media.

In a post on his Twitter account, Cameron wrote, “I don’t normally respond to offensive rumors in the media, but I need to now. I am not in talks about an OceanGate movie, nor will I ever be.” This has put an end to the speculation regarding his potential involvement with the project.

The incident involving the OceanGate submersible occurred last June 18. The company, based in the United States, sent the small submersible called “Titan” along with its crew to observe the remains of the historic Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean as a tourist attraction. However, contact with the submersible was lost less than two hours after its descent, triggering a joint rescue operation between the United States and Canada to find the five passengers alive.

Unfortunately, the relentless search efforts proved futile as it was discovered that the ship had imploded shortly after submerging, resulting in the death of all occupants onboard, including the head of the company, Stockton Rush.

Cameron, who has previously dived to the wreckage of the Titanic 33 times, spoke about the incident, drawing a comparison to the original Titanic disaster. He commented, “I am struck by the similarity between the disaster of the Titanic, whose captain was warned several times about the ice in front of the ship, and yet he sped at full speed towards an ice field on a moonless night, and consequently many people died.”

While James Cameron’s involvement with the OceanGate project has been debunked, his knowledge and experience of exploring the Titanic wreckage remains of interest to the public. Having directed the 1997 film “Titanic,” which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, Cameron is no stranger to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean where the ill-fated ship rests.

With Cameron’s statement dismissing any connection to the OceanGate movie rumors, the focus now turns back to the tragic incident itself and the ongoing efforts to learn from it as the search for answers and closure continues.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

