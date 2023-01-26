Home Entertainment Japanese girl group XG released the third new single “SHOOTING STAR” MV since their debut-Qianlong.com.cn
XG stands for ‘Xtraordinary Girls’ and consists of 7 members JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA. With its fresh, creative music and performances, XG strives to bring vibrant energy to young people around the world – from all walks of life. After releasing the singles “Tippy Toes” and “MASCARA” successively, the Japanese girl group released the MV of the third single “SHOOTING STAR” that fans have been waiting for on January 25. (The track is available digitally and in a limited edition set.)

New single “SHOOTING STAR” is a space walk through a dreamlike soundscape – “thumping” basses harmoniously blended with signature bells, powerful rap and vocals in diverse arrangements Excellent vocals and lyrics express XG’s firm determination to grow into a world-class artist.

Along with the release of this single, there is a bonus track “LEFT RIGHT”, a magical song with repetitive synth loops, powerful trap beats, strong bass, sharp hi-hat sounds And a catchy rap and vocals. The words in the lyrics, “the only direction I know”, embody XG’s positive belief that he will never be swayed by others’ words, always believe in himself, and keep going forward.

These two Hip-Hop/R&B tracks have XG’s unique style. With the words “Trust URSELF & Be what U want to be”, XG continued to send enthusiastic encouragement to the audience.

See also  UNDERCOVER 2022 Spring/Summer Series Lookbook officially released | HYPEBEAST

Before the release of the MV, XG performed a live performance called “SHOOTING STAR LIVE STAGE” and performed the two songs “SHOOTING STAR” and “LEFT RIGHT” to the enthusiastic cheers of audiences from all over the world.

In the “SHOOTING STAR” MV, XG features cool kids from outside our own world, bringing their own unique way of musical expression. High production, dreamlike vibes, and boundless creativity come together in this innovative video, perfectly showcasing XG’s powerful, borderless vision – to channel their passion as a young generation into the interstellar depths.

In addition to the two previously released debut singles “Tippy Toes” and “MASCARA”, XG has also released a series of video content including choreography and dance exercises. As a group ready to conquer the world with its infinite potential, let us wait and see what innovations and surprises they will bring to the world.

