distanceFebruary 22, 2023 (Wednesday)PS VR dedicated to PS5, less than a month after the official releasePlayStation VR2“(hereinafter referred to as PS VR2)
It felt like a long time before the product was announced, but recently it finally feltIt’s getting closer to the release dateup.
In addition to the masterpiece “Resident Evil Village VR“In addition, there are more than 30 game works as landing games. Friends who want to start PS VR2 really don’t have to worry about not having enough works to play.
With 2023Massive increase in PS5 productionThere may be many people who upgrade the game space in conjunction with PS VR2.
For friends who are ready to invest in the VR world, the most interesting thing is the PS VR2.reserveThe date is up.
PS VR2 is expected to be in short supply when it goes on sale, and those who pre-order it will be able to get it after the release.Surprisingly, theJanuary 26, 2023 (Thu)PS VR2 starts accepting general pre-ordersup!
The delivery date of “Resident Evil Village VR Mode” has been decided on the release date of PS VR2! And it’s free!
Pre-orders start at PlayStation Authorized Stores & EC Site!
PS VR2 will bePlayStation authorized stores and major EC websites are opening pre-orders one after another！
The price of the product that is open for pre-order is the pure host version”PlayStation VR2“74,980 yen (tax included), “PlayStation VR2 “Horizon Call of the Mountain” Bundle Edition“79,980 yen (tax included) and “PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller Charging Dock“5,480 yen (tax included) for 3 items.
You can pre-order at Amazon.co.jp, Bic Camera, Yodobashi Camera, Joshin, etc.
of each storeThe actual product sold may be differentyou’d better confirm it clearly when you make a reservation.
Most stores offer general reservations, butFor Amazon.co.jp, lottery reservations are requiredwhile other stores may have different booking conditions, it is best to confirm in advance.
in the presentStores where the charging stand is sold outIt has already appeared. In order to buy new products for sure, don’t hesitate to go to book now!
Details can be found on PlayStation.blog!
