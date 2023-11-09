Jared Leto’s Death-Defying Climb: Promotion for Thirty Seconds To Mars Tour

Jared Leto’s Daring Climb Up Empire State Building

In a daring and exhilarating feat, actor and singer Jared Leto took on the challenge of climbing a part of the iconic Empire State Building in New York. The 51-year-old, who is known for his roles in film and as the vocalist of Thirty Seconds To Mars, braved the climb from the 86th floor to the 104th, reaching almost 400 meters high in approximately 20 minutes.

Leto, who is no stranger to daredevil feats, admitted that the climb was more challenging than he had originally anticipated. Despite the risks and physical strain involved, Leto expressed his excitement and satisfaction at witnessing the sunrise from the top of one of the world‘s most famous buildings.

In addition to achieving the historic climb, Leto was pleasantly surprised to see his mother in a window on the 80th floor of the Empire State Building. According to Leto, the building holds deep significance as a symbol of his love for art that was born from his youth on the streets of New York.

The daring climb was also intended to promote Thirty Seconds To Mars’ upcoming world tour, which will take the band through Oceania, Europe, the United States, and Latin America. Leto remarked that the feat was part of a list of things he wanted to accomplish and that it also tied into the themes of his band’s recent studio album.

As an accomplished climber and enthusiast of adventurous activities, Leto has proven his knack for taking on daring challenges. The Empire State Building climb adds to a list of stunts that include scaling a hotel wall in Berlin without a harness and bungee jumping on stage at a concert.

While Leto is known for his roles in film, including an Oscar-winning performance in The Dallas Buyers Club, he continues to push the boundaries with his daring endeavors. With a remake of The Haunted Mansion already under his belt, audiences can anticipate Leto’s upcoming appearances in highly anticipated films such as Tron: Ares and Blade.

