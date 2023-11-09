Amazon’s Amazing Deal: iPhone 11 Pro Max Now Just 450 Euros

Amazon has considerably reduced the price of this iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 Pro Max is cheaper than ever

Few offers are as tempting and as intoxicating as those in which the discount exceeds the price of the product. Especially if we are talking about a product of such quality as an iPhone. Amazon is offering an iPhone 11 Pro Max for 450 euros, now has more than 800 euros off its original price.

Let us remember that the starting price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max was 1,259 euros. The 2019 flagship has gradually decreased in value until reaching a price on Amazon of 449 euros. An offer that is very worthwhile with an iPhone model that continues to perform perfectly. Only available in Gold color.

The question is obligatory: Is it really worth buying an iPhone 11 Pro Max in 2023? As always, in the end it all depends on the needs of the consumer. If you have a limited budget and are not considering purchasing one of the latest iPhone models on the market, the answer is a resounding yes.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is compatible with iOS 17 and works very well, without any problems or lag. In addition, its triple camera system provides very satisfactory photographic results. It is a very versatile phone and has very advanced technical specifications for the 2019 generation. Oh… and it has one thing that the new iPhones don’t have, rounded edges!

The only bad news about this iPhone 11 Pro Max is that it is a refurbished product. What does this mean? Basically it has already been used. But has been examined and optimized by experts to deliver the best possible performance.

The product is refurbished, fully functional and in excellent condition. Backed by Amazon Renewed’s 1-year warranty.

With this latest offer from Amazon, Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max reaches a price of 449 euros. Quite a bargain for a very responsive iPhone with a very modern design. It is available with 64 GB of storage and in Gold color.

And if you need more storage space, we recommend this 256 GB iPhone 11 Pro Max for a price of around 515 euros at Fnac. Highly recommended!

