“Who cast the stars in the sky like gleaming dust like a cloud of brilliance, and poured the galaxies into a black bowl”

Battle, belief, time and space, love… The JARELZHANG 23 spring/summer series is derived from the ups and downs chapters in the JARELZHANG brand comics full of sci-fi, contradiction, warmth and farewell. This series of JARELZHANG opens up the ER=EPR theory and unveils a four-dimensional story scene about human nature, time and space, love and parting.

The show installation restores the ups and downs of the JARELZHANG universe. The rhythmic light in the installation sounded a thrilling war horn. Fighting, fighting, and grief until the last lonely stare and say goodbye.

The abstract thinking of time and space is finally woven into the clothing, making the clothing “body-conscious”, and constructing a charming new world outside of nothingness. The enchantment of the cosmic wormhole has been opened, the body-conscious fashion symbolizes the awakening of women, the grainy visual treatment blurs the edge of virtual and reality, and the “doomsday” tone is taken from the Genesis structure in the anime world , our whole life is traveling in time and space, and we are also used to parting, we strive to pursue the meaning of existence. Whether it is the past, the present or the future, perhaps “love” is the only password.