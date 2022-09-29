PS Blog introduces the upcoming PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Requiem, starting with bringing rat-induced horror and trauma to a new level, with a 60-fold increase in the number of rats on screen, from a maximum of 5,000 to 300,000, digitally conveying an apocalyptic vision, also alters the appearance of their movement, making them look like a giant wave coming towards you like a tsunami.

Plus, through the power of the new GPU, lighting quality can be greatly improved. Constraints are reduced through a wide range of techniques, the role of light is more prominent, and new situations involving light can be introduced. Visual effects have also been improved in quality, with more physical and dynamic objects, affecting how clothing is rendered.

In addition, the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the PS5’s DualSense controller also provide a new level of realism and immersion in the game, allowing players to feel realistic when using weapons and tools.

Official full text: https://blog.playstation.com/2022/09/28/the-ps5-features-bringing-a-plague-tale-requiem-to-life/