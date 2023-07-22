Jasmin Erbas Couture Show „The Queen and the Flower“ – Berlin Fashion Week Frühling Sommer 2024 – Fashion, Shopping, Designer, Trends

The most glamorous show of the season takes place on the very last day of Berlin Fashion Week Spring Summer 2024 and Jasmin Erbas Couture presents her latest collection called “La Reine et la fleur” in the middle of the Kudamm. Not only do we get beautiful dresses, but also a live act by David Garrett.

On the Saturday of Berlin Fashion Week, Jasmin Erbas presents a fashion show in the open air. The German violinist David Garrett opens the runway with a live performance. The guests are already smitten. Among them are well-known faces such as Harald Glöckler and Michaela Schäfer. After all, Jasmin Erba’s designs are often worn by celebrities such as Sylvie Meis or even Paris Hilton.

The expectations of the La Reine et la fleur collection are high. Designer Jasmin Erbas, who studied at the Berlin Lette Verein and founded her own well-known label Jasmin Erbas Couture, specializes in elaborate dresses with transparent fabrics. Lace and silk chiffon as well as lots of glitter and glamor are always there. Her dresses are known as bridal wear and red carpet looks, although of course party dresses and evening wear can also be found among them. Elegance, femininity and attitude play a major role here.

On the catwalk, everything revolves around delicate, feminine designs studded with rhinestones, flowers and pearls. The silk chiffon fabrics are draped in such a way that they put the body in the limelight. From rosé, white and beige to black, green and bright pink, everything is there, with the simple nude tones dominating. The bright colors combine well with the glitter and shimmering pearls and rhinestones dangling around. Floor-length dresses are short from the front so that you can see bare legs and pull a long elegant train behind you. Leg slits and free shoulders also allow some freedom of movement.

But very much only appears through skin-colored transparent material like free skin. That’s why sheer blossoms and pearls create the impression that they are gently clinging to the body by themselves. Trains and voluminous skirts create tall princess silhouettes. Huge ruffles also stand out. There are mini dresses that shine with their crazy draped shapes and look very unusual. But the most striking feature of this collection are the corset dresses, which accentuate the woman’s upper body and ensure tiny waists. Long satin skirts usually hang loosely on the bottom and it looks like you have to carry them with your hands. At the end of the show, the designer comes for her applause and invites us to the lavish after-show party including food trucks, sushi buffet, gin bar and tattoo tent and hyaluronic peeling treatments.

