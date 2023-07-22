Samsung Galaxy A14 5G in the Aldi offer: 50 euros discount for you!

PR / Business Insider

With the Galaxy A14, Samsung only launched a successor to the popular A13 in 2023. And shortly after the launch, the smartphone is already available at a lower price! Like now at Aldi, where you can buy the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy A14 for only 179.00 euros instead of 229.00 euros.* But is the deal worth it?

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G at a glance

One thing is clear: for less than 200.00 euros you can’t expect as much from the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G as from a brand new iPhone 14. Nevertheless, the smartphone is convincing. It has a 6.6-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 50-megapixel main camera, and you can even connect old headphones with a 3.5-millimeter jack. The 5000 milliampere hour battery is particularly practical, thanks to which the device offers a very long service life. The model from the Aldi range* has 64 gigabytes of internal memory, which can be expanded via microSD.

Data and facts about the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G:

6.6 inch FHD+ PLS LCD display 1080 x 2408 pixels Triple main camera: 50 + 5 + 2 megapixels 13 megapixel front camera 5000 mAh battery 2 GHz, 1.8 GHz octa-core processor 4 gigabytes of RAM 64 gigabytes of internal memory (expandable by up to 1 terabyte via microSD card) Dimensions: 7 .8 x 16.77 x 0.91 centimeters Weight: 205 grams

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G on sale at Aldi

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G will be on sale at Aldi from July 20, 2023* – but if you are interested, you should grab it quickly, because the offer is only valid while stocks last. So you get the smartphone for 179.00 instead of 229.00 euros and save at least 21 percent! On top of that there is also an Aldi Talk SIM card with a credit of ten euros.

Is the Aldi offer worth it?

If you don’t place too high demands on your smartphone, but just want to make calls, write messages and scroll through social media without any problems, the Samsung Galaxy A14 is ideal for you. The model from the Aldi range* is also the 5G version of the smartphone, which supports the new mobile communications standard. Of course, the offer is particularly interesting for everyone who uses the Aldi Talk starter set with a SIM card and a starting balance of EUR 10.00.

