JASON WU 2023 Early Autumn Collection——The Flowing Rhythm Pursues Imprints

In the background of ambilight, various styles are displayed. The soft light flows in the simple and gorgeous fabric texture, sometimes quiet, sometimes warm, shining tenderness and charm.

Tie-dye colors permeate the fabric, like a painting full of vitality, containing infinite beauty and imagination. Embellished with printed details, it gently blends with everything in the world, as if it is one with nature, walking in the garden or among the clear ponds.

Delicate pleats outline a graceful figure, as light and beautiful as a hanging willow branch. The hem of the skirt undulates like water waves, showing freedom and publicity, and showing independence and confidence in the natural and soft texture. When the lace dances, it is as free as the wind, showing a temperament full of spirituality and wisdom, and at the same time expressing the love and pursuit of life.

Abandoning the shackles of vanity and impetuosity, the minimalist silhouette conveys uninhibited and liberating power, freeing people from the shackles of the world, taking firm and confident steps, and finding inner peace in the busy years.

JASON WU 2023 early autumn new product series combines the unique characteristics of women in the past and present, and provides women with more space to balance daily life and express their individuality on the premise of being loyal to self-aesthetics.

【Brand Story】

The American designer brand JASON WU was founded in 2007 in New York, USA by the world-renowned Chinese fashion designer Jason Wu (Wu Jigang). Combining classic American sports elements with a refined sense of fashion, he has been striving to recreate the art and perfection of clothing while maintaining a youthful and relaxed inner spirit. In 2009, Jason Wu created the Obama inauguration dress for the former US First Lady Michelle Obama and became a hit. Many celebrities and supermodels, including Diane Kruger, Brie Larson, Karlie Kloss, Liu Wen, Lily Aldridge, Adriana Lima, etc., are also close friends of Jason Wu.