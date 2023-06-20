Welcome to version 100.Integrated native AI Opera One officially launched

Unknowingly, the Opera browser has come to version 100. The developer named the latest version Opera One. It was officially released today. The new version added an artificial intelligence called Aria. The developer called it “the first real native browser. Device AI”, which can assist users in searching.

Aria is actually developed with OpenAI’s GPT technology and optimized for online searches. In terms of role setting, she is a network and browser expert who can cooperate with users when searching for information on the Internet, generating text or programs, or getting answers to product inquiries. The information provided is the latest information. Users can call Aria through text commands or the sidebar. This feature even supports the Android version of Opera, which is completely free and available in more than 180 countries.

In addition to Aria, Opera has added some creativity to the tabs, and launched the innovative Tab Island tab island function, which can be grouped (islands) by text, and users can also freely move the tabs into groups. Make more label space. Users can also bookmark the tab island, or pin it to the tab column.

In terms of design, Opera One introduced a modular design to allow more space for new features. The left column will provide a variety of basic functions. In addition to browser integration AI, there are also free VPN and advertising columns, streaming music players and instant messaging software integration. This feature also incorporates artificial intelligence, and only key functions will be displayed in the foreground.

Opera One is available for download now, with versions for Windows, Mac and Linux.

