Home » Javier Sanguinetti stopped being Banfield’s coach after the defeat against Colón
Entertainment

Javier Sanguinetti stopped being Banfield’s coach after the defeat against Colón

by admin

Banfield this Sunday lost 2-0 against Colón de Santa Fe, by the Professional Soccer League. After this result, from the social networks of El Taladro they reported that Javier Sanguinetti ceased to be the team’s coach.

«We inform that after a meeting of the Technical Staff with the President and the football commission, it was decided by mutual agreement to end this cycle of Javier Sanguinetti as Banfield’s coach”, they expressed on Twitter.

And they completed: “We thank Archu and his coaching staff for having assumed the leadership of the team without hesitation when asked at the end of last year and for the professionalism and love for the Club with which they carried out their tasks.”

In this way, “Archu” He finished his second cycle as DT at the club. In this new stage, he led 20 games, of which he won four, drew seven and lost nine, for which It was 33% effective.

Banfield reaps 15 points in the domestic tournament and is six units behind the last, Unión, in 15 dates played.

The club of the south of Buenos Aires must add victories to move away from the bottom of the annual table, since the one who ends up in the last position descends.

On the other hand, the panorama is also complex in the counting of the averages, because it is in the position 24 of 28, with a coefficient of 1,180.

_ With information from Argentine News


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

See also  Nuova 500 protagonist at the Rom-E festival

Subscribe

You may also like

Federalism and the fight against the media and...

OMEGA X terminated the contract with SPIRE and...

Espace revolution, from minivan to SUV. Fusilli, CEO...

The best memes of a unique Superclásico SPORTS...

Morales gave his space as winner in the...

Details behind Gong Linna coaxing Meiyi Liya to...

The 10 best albums of April 2023

Jinan’s first “Traffic Safety Theme Street Park” unveiled-Jinan...

Fredericksburg in Texas: This is the most German...

Liu Haoran Responds to the Details Behind the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy