Malone talks about defeat: I believe in our ability to deal with difficulties. We have experienced a lot in the past three or four years – yqqlm

Live it, May 6th. The NBA playoffs continued today. The Nuggets lost to the Suns 114 to 121 in the away game. The opponent tied the series to 1 to 2. Team coach Mike Malone was interviewed by the media after the game.

Malone talked about this loss: "I believe in my players when I encounter difficulties. This team has experienced a lot in the past three or four years. 1-3 reversal, injuries, all kinds of difficulties you want. The Nuggets always Will respond, this is our gene, this is my gene, no matter what the situation, we will always work hard. Everyone knows we can't sweep the Suns, and many people predict that they will win the Western Conference. It makes sense. They today Played well, two stars carried the team, they played well, we will have more defensive response next time."

