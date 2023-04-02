The Toronto Raptors secured entry into the Eastern Conference play-in tournament of the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Sunday. The team of Viennese Jakob Pöltl won the Charlotte Hornets with 128:108.

The 27-year-old center contributed 16 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal in 30:01 on the hardwood floor. On Tuesday, the duel is back on the schedule.

Toronto was already ahead 67:52 at half time. The Canadians remained unchallenged as a result and extended their lead even further in the final quarter. Pascal Siakam was the most successful scorer with 36 points. Fred VanVleet recorded 20 points and 20 assists.

