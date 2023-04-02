In cities across Montenegro, citizens are celebrating the victory of Jakov Milaković, the candidate of the Europe Now Movement, in the second round of the presidential elections.

Columns of vehicles pass through the streets of Podgorica with sirens blaring, and fireworks are organized in front of the headquarters of the Movement.

The celebration also began in Berane in front of the headquarters of the Socialist People’s Party, the Democratic Front and the Europe Now Movement.

The spontaneous celebration also began in Pljevlja, where for now there are fewer vehicles on the streets that drive by with sirens, firecrackers echo and a small fireworks display is organized.

Citizens also celebrate on the coast by lighting torches on boats.

According to the first preliminary results, Jakov Milatović is the new president of Montenegro. He won the victory after the second round of presidential elections that took place on Sunday.

