OMEGA X terminated the contract with SPIRE and encountered violence from the president-China Entertainment Network

According to Korean media reports on May 8, OMEGA X terminated its contract with its affiliated agency SPIRE, and the members of the group were once subjected to violence by the president, which caused controversy.

On the 8th, OMEGA X stated: “After a long and careful discussion with SPIRE Ent, the two parties have successfully reached an agreement to terminate the exclusive contract. We have decided to end all disputes with the original agency and work for the development of K-POP in their respective positions. We will work hard. From now on, we will carry out activities with our manager who has shared weal and woe for a long time since our debut, and we will meet you with better music and a more developed image.”

It is reported that after the group OMEGA X finished their performance in LA in October last year, they were subjected to violent words and violence by the then representative A, which caused a storm. After that, A resigned from the representative position, and the group also won the lawsuit to stop the effectiveness of the exclusive contract.

OMEGA X is a Korean male singing and dancing group that debuted on June 30, 2021. It consists of Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, and Jinwoo ( Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk, and Yechan will release their first mini-album “VAMOS” on June 30, 2021 , officially debuted.