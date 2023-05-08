Samsung was selected as the easiest brand to repair in 2022, and iPhone accounted for four of the top ten rankings- Mobile phone brand news

Taiwanese may seldom repair their mobile phones at home, but the United States is sparsely populated and many areas have inconvenient transportation. Therefore, many people will watch online teaching at home and repair their mobile phones by themselves. Many mobile phone brands will also launch DIY maintenance teaching for the US market, and some websites have made a ranking list for the difficulty of self-repair of each mobile phone.

The website Electronic Hub recently announced the ranking of the most repair-friendly smartphone brands in 2022, and Samsung overwhelmed Apple to become the champion. Electronic Hub collects data from the DIY repair guide website iFixit, which mobile phones are the easiest or most complicated to repair at home, how long it takes on average, and the difficulty of finding repair guides online is also calculated.

Samsung is crowned champion This study only includes mobile phones launched between 2019 and 2022, and will be divided into two categories: ease of repair and average repair time. As a result, the Moto G7 launched in 2019 is 50% easier to repair Other phones in the top 5 include Samsung Galaxy A40, Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 13. It is worth mentioning that although Samsung was rated as the overall champion by Electronic Hub, 4 of the top ten most repairable mobile phones are iPhones, which is the brand with the highest proportion.

The Pixel 7 is the hardest to repair

Electronic Hub also released the top ten rankings of the most difficult mobile phones to repair, and Google Pixel 7 won the championship with 100% difficulty and an average time of 60.3 minutes. time. On the list, 2 models are from Google, 3 models are from Samsung, Xiaomi and Redmi also account for 3 models, and the iPhone SE 3, which was launched last year, occupies the third place.

Improve interior design

The report mentioned that Samsung had become the most maintenance-friendly mobile phone brand in 2013 and 2014, but was later overtaken by Apple, Motorola, Xiaomi, Google, etc. More and more European and American consumers demand that mobile phones can be repaired by themselves, forcing manufacturers to improve the design of the body. Taking the Galaxy S23 series launched this year as an example, they have greatly simplified the steps of battery replacement. .

Source: gizmochina