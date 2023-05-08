Falls from the Gran Sasso, a mountaineer dies – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

A 50-year-old hiker crashed from the Gran Sasso Direttissima and died. The tragic accident happened just before noon. The helicopter rescues of the Teramo 118 which then went to the hospital in L’Aquila were useless. The mountaineer fell from the Teramo side of the summit. The body will be taken to the Teramo hospital, to then proceed with the investigations.

His name was Fabio Racanella, 52, the ski mountaineer from Orvieto who died after falling falling from the Bissolati canal on the summit of Corno Grande, on the Gran Sasso. According to what has been learned, he was a mountaineering instructor, a great connoisseur of the mountains and a member of Cai. In his city, many knew his great passion for sport and the mountains. A passion that also emerges from his Facebook profile, where he had published several photos with mountain landscapes, even in snowy landscapes, with skis on his feet.