Source title: Jay Chou and Fang Wenshan have tried the water element universe to integrate music and national style to attract the attention of capital

Thin Box Announces Jay Chou’s Metaverse and Music DEMO Digital Collection

In the past two days, the industry has also ushered in some great news. Jay Chou and Fang Wenshan have launched digital collections one after another. Thin Box has announced the launch of Jay Chou’s music DEMO digital collection and Zhou’s music metaverse; the national team’s 5G hard core The technology digital platform “Trend China” also officially announced the launch of Fang Wenshan’s trendy IP series of digital collections, launched Hualiu Yuan Universe, promoted Chinese style culture, and brought new hope to the cold digital Tibetan market.

Is the “Metaverse + Digital Collection” mode a new way out for Shuzang 2.0?

On August 25, the Tongzhou Municipal Government of Beijing also released the “Metaverse Development Action Plan”, which proposed to significantly improve the Metaverse technology innovation and application capability within three years, cultivate and introduce more than 100 Metaverse ecological chain enterprises, and complete 30 projects. The above “Metaverse+” typical application scenario project proposes to significantly improve Metaverse’s technological innovation and application capabilities within three years, cultivate and introduce more than 100 Metaverse ecological chain enterprises, and implement more than 30 “Metaverse+” typical applications. scene item.

Trend China announced the concept of “Hua Liu Yuan Universe” and Fang Wenshan’s digital collection

At present, two digital platforms have attracted the attention of the industry. As a powerful platform in China, Thin Box has announced the launch of Jay Chou’s music DEMO digital collection and Zhou’s music metaverse. This is also the first time Jay Chou has released “Digital Collection” in China. , its metaverse space is also quite interactive. Another national team’s 5G hardcore technology digital platform “Trend China” also officially announced the launch of Fang Wenshan’s trendy play IP series digital collections, and for the first time announced the internal survey map of Hualiu Yuan Universe to promote Chinese style culture.

Both platforms have a feature, that is, the planning and combination of “digital collections” and “metaverse”, allowing users to buy digital collections, and the thin box prefers an interactive and interesting metaverse experience to increase the application usage scenarios for users to purchase digital collections. Trend China, on the other hand, is more inclined to combine “real numbers” and provide users with real value empowerment through the physical twin of digital products, such as tide play and trend prints, but both have one thing in common, which is to provide users with future A “metaverse” usage scenario, which also brings new hope to the cold Shuzang market, and may also be a new upgrade model for Shuzang 2.0.

Deng Ziqi’s cosmic space

Jay Chou, Fang Wenshan, Deng Ziqi, and Deng Ziqi have tested the waters of “Metaverse”. The market response is enthusiastic, attracting capital attention

Not only Jay Chou and Fang Wenshan have already tested the “metaverse”! A few days ago, Deng Ziqi showed his metaverse to the public. In her new metaverse album “Revelation”, the three completely different worlds of technological world, desolate scene, lonely figure, paradise, wasteland, and real world are Deng Ziqi’s new world constructed with the metaverse as the core. In the trailer, we can also see that Gloria, a virtual gamer in the image of Deng Ziqi, and Lulu, a virtual gamer in the image of Ouyang Nana, have already entered the Metaverse first.

Different from Deng Ziqi’s “Metaverse” idea, Jay Chou and Fang Wenshan tested the “Metaverse”, and they are very precise in combination with their own “labels and characteristics” for layout and positioning. Among them, Jay Chou, who has the label of “King of Pop Music”, Released “Music Demo Collection”, the exclusive premiere of Jay Chou’s limited collection Demo Exclusive interview with VCR, Jay Chou listened back to “Sunny Day”, “Blue and White Porcelain”, “Stranded”, “Love in BC” and “New York Subway” five classic song demos, featuring “Zhou Shi” “Music Metaverse”, a reporter from “Daily Economic News” found that at the end of the VCR, Jewell Music said that it would use blockchain technology to turn Jay Chou’s Demos into collectible works of art. This is also in line with the positioning of the thin box, which is the main trend of young people.

The internal survey map of “Hua Liu Yuan Universe” released by Trend China

Fang Wenshan, who has the label of “Master of Chinese Style Music”, is, as always, through his new generation of punk cats, “Hua Mao”, combined with the Four Holy Beasts of Shanhaijing, to promote Chinese culture in a trendy form. For this reason, this is also in line with the digital platform trend of the national team’s 5G hard technology background in China. For this reason, Fang Wenshan also joined the “national style recommendation officer” to promote the related trend creation activities of “Hua Liu Yuan Cosmos”.

In addition, Trend China has also strategically joined hands with Hualiu Music Group, and plans to build a “Hualu Music Academy”, “Huiliu Music Festival”, and “Huiliu Trend Art Exhibition” owned by Hualiu Music Group. The “Hua Liu Yuan Universe”, which is a virtual and real twin, integrates and communicates with digital and intelligence, and uses digital technology to promote the excellent Hua Liu culture and Chinese culture.

For this reason, the capital track of “Metaverse” has also been very hot recently. Shiyou Technology, which focuses on the positioning of digital people “Metaverse”, announced that it has completed a new round of financing of over 100 million yuan. The investor is Jebsen, a listed company. , Tiandi Online, and two other companies and Duowen Capital Metaverse Fund No. 2. At the same time, the Tongzhou District Government of Beijing has also made it clear that it will rely on the Tongzhou Industry Guidance Fund and use the “Fund of Funds + Direct Investment” method to combine other social capitals to create a fund covering the Metaverse industry, which is also the first Metaverse in China. Fund, and will invest in Metaverse Enterprises.