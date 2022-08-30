Home Health Sixth Anniversary of Parma’s Imprisonment! Commemorative sales of the “Parma Imprisoned” series celebrating the 6th anniversary are underway! – funglr Games
Captive Parma Sixth Anniversary! 6th Anniversary Sale!

Captive Parma 6th Anniversary Sale on Tuesday, August 30th, 2022! Not only the main game, but additional content is on sale!

Imprisoned Parma

Captive Parma (main game)

Nintendo Online Store

The original price is 4,063 yen (tax included), but the selling price is1,990 yen (tax included), 51% off

Captive Parma Deluxe Edition (main game)

Captive Parma Deluxe EditionNintendo Online Store

Original price 6,101 yen (tax included), but50% off 2,990 yen (tax included)

Captive Parma Additional Content Pack A (Additional Content)

Captive Parma Add-On Pack ANintendo Online Store

The original price is 1,528 yen (tax included), but the selling price is990 yen (tax included), 35% off

Captive Parma Additional Content Pack B (Additional Content)

Captive Parma Add-on Pack BNintendo Online Store

The original price is 1,528 yen (tax included), but the selling price is990 yen (tax included), 35% off

Toraware no Parma Side Song

Captive Parma Chorus (Main Game)

Toraware no Parma Side SongNintendo Online Store

The regular price is 3,990 yen (tax included), but the selling price is1,990 yen (tax included), 50% off

Toraware no Parma Refrain Deluxe Edition (main game)

Captive Parma Chorus Deluxe EditionNintendo Online Store

Original price 6,990 yen (tax included), but50% off 3,490 yen (tax included)

Captive Parma Refrain Additional Content Pack A (Additional Content)

Captive Parma Refrain Add-on Pack ANintendo Online Store

The normal price is 1,500 yen (tax included), but the selling price is990 yen (tax included), 34% off

Captive Parma Refrain Additional Content Pack B (Additional Content)

Captive Parma Refrain Add-on Pack BNintendo Online Store

The original price is 1,528 yen (tax included), but the selling price is990 yen (tax included), 34% off

Captive Parma Refrain Additional Content Pack C (Additional Content)

Captive Parma Refrain Add-on Pack CNintendo Online Store

The original price is 1,528 yen (tax included), but the selling price is990 yen (tax included), 34% off

