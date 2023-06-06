Jay Chou posts lively and cute photos of his youngest daughter, laughing at himself as a flustered dad | Three daughters | Jacinda | Kunling

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 06, 2023]On June 5, Jay Chou posted 2 photos on his IG. The first one is a group photo of him and his friends sitting in a restaurant with the sea, blue sky and white clouds as the background, looking very comfortable and cool. But Jay Chou said frankly: “The second picture is the real situation.” It turned out that when he was hugging his doll-like little daughter Jacinda, the little baby broke away from his father’s arms and stretched out his chubby little hands to grab the door frame. Jay Chou, who is full of fatherly love, mocked himself as “a panicked dad”. (Click to see the photo)

From the second photo shared by Jay Chou, it can be seen that when Jacinda was hugged by her father, her body tended to break free. She stretched out her chubby little hands to grab the door frame next to her, lively and cute. Some netizens may have pointed out based on the landmarks in the photo that Jay Chou was traveling in Wellington, New Zealand recently, so the father and daughter wore more cold-proof clothes. Jacinda looks like a doll in a khaki sweater and beanie.

On May 6 last year, Jay Chou and Kun Ling posted a frontal photo of their daughter, officially announcing the birth of their third child. Now my daughter is 1 year and 1 month old, but Jay Chou and Kun Ling have not released photos of their daughter celebrating her first birthday recently, maybe because they were too busy during that time, Jay Chou held 7 concerts in Hong Kong last month.

At that time, Jay Chou also took Kun Ling to Hong Kong. Before the fifth performance on May 11, the couple went to visit Hong Kong’s “King of Comedy” Stephen Chow. After that, “Fortnightly” posted group photos of the party on IG. Zhou Xingchi revealed in the post that he “wanted to cooperate” and asked “what can be done”.

Jay Chou, 43 years old this year, has been married to Kun Ling for 7 years. After having a pair of children, the two welcomed their third daughter last year. The family of 5 is full of happiness.

The last time Jay Chou posted about his daughter was at the end of April. He was preparing for a concert at the time, and took time out of his busy schedule to accompany his children. On April 30, he posted a photo on IG. In the sunset, he was walking on the beach, holding his daughter in one hand and supporting her in the other. The back, the posture of holding the baby is quite professional, the little daughter is very cute and cute in the arms of the father. The picture of father and daughter in the same frame is very warm. Netizens praised Jay Chou as a super gentle father.

Jay Chou, who has always attached great importance to protecting the privacy of his children, once officially announced the birth of his youngest daughter last year, he generously disclosed the baby’s super clear appearance, which attracted many netizens to laugh and say, “Finally, it’s not about looking at the back of the head.” Because neither the daughter “Little Zhou Zhou” (Hathaway) nor the son “Xiao Xiao Zhou” (Romeo) had ever been exposed to clear frontal photos by their parents.

