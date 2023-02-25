According to Sina Entertainment, on the evening of the 23rd, Jay Chou shared the MV of “In the Name of the Father” and posted a post discussing the hot topic of AI recently.

He said:Although AI can do many things, it can’t replace my aesthetic sense of music creation, so I don’t need to worry,I’ve known this truth since the AI ​​didn’t appear. Ashin replied in the comment area: “Must”.

Recently, Jay Chou has also become the ninth best-selling artist in the world in 2022 by the IFPI International Recording Association, and it is the first time for a Chinese singer to be on the list.

It is worth mentioning that ChatGPT is currently the hottest AI application, not one of them, and it is the headline of technology media websites almost every day.Some people have long been worried that their jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT.

Recently, in the “controversy” with ChatGPT, Kai-fu Lee, Chairman and CEO of Innovation Works, listed 10 types of jobs that will “exist in name only” in the future, and 10 types of jobs that seem to be “golden rice bowls” but are already “dangerous”.

The most dangerous TOP10 jobs (friends who are engaged in these jobs need to plan ahead!)

1. Telemarketer/Telemarketer

2. Customer service

3. Warehouse workers

4. Cashier and operating personnel

5. Telephone operator

6. Cashier / Cashier

7. Fast food clerk

8. Dishwasher

9. Production line quality inspector

10. Courier

Top 10 jobs of “strengthening the outside world but working hard in the middle” (these jobs seem to be golden rice bowls, but they are actually dangerous)

1. Sales and market research

2. Insurance claim adjuster

3. Security guards

4. Truck driver

5. Consumer Loan Acceptor

6. Financial and sports reporters

7. Bookkeepers and financial analysts

8. Fruit pickers

9. Professional investment personnel

10. Radiologist