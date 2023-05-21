Home » Jay-Z and Beyoncé break California record with $200 million Malibu mansion
Jay-Z and Beyoncé break California record with $200 million Malibu mansion

Jay-Z and Beyoncé break California record with $200 million Malibu mansion

Beyoncé and JAY-Z recently paid $200 million for a mansion in Paradise Cove, Malibu, setting a record for the most expensive home in California, according to TMZ.

This mansion actually has a lot of background. It was designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The 30,000-square-foot building is presented in a representative minimalist style. It is built with special concrete and uses floor-to-ceiling glass to create a three-dimensional sense of space. After completion, art collector William Bell bought it for $14.5 million in 2003, and the transaction is reported to have originally cost as much as $295 million.

Despite breaking the California record, the new house of JAY-Z and Beyoncé is still not the most expensive real estate transaction in the United States. The four-story penthouse in New York bought by billionaire Ken Griffin for $238 million in 2019 still leads the way. Interested readers may wish to add more pay attention to.

