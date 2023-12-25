JD International and Tencent Music Collaborate for a New Year’s Eve Musical Celebration

JD International, in collaboration with Tencent Music Entertainment Group, is set to kick off the New Year’s Eve celebrations with a special online concert on December 25th. The concert, titled “World‘s Gifts, Coming to You,” features renowned musicians such as Alan, Chen Zhuoxuan, GALA Band, Jin Runji, Lai Meiyun, Liu Wei, Noboru Uesugi, and Zhang Liangying, who will perform 13 Chinese and foreign classic songs.

JD.com’s international purchasing and sales live broadcast room will also start live broadcast on December 25th, offering global imported goods at great value and low prices, as well as surprise benefits such as 9.9 hot products flash sale. The concert will be broadcast simultaneously on the four major platforms of JD International Purchasing Live Room, JD Video Account, TME’s QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, National Karaoke, and Tencent Video.

Aside from the musical performances, the musicians will engage in interactive lottery activities and chat with professional JD International buyers and sellers about their “wish gift list.” The concert will also feature discounts and exclusive offers for consumers on JD.com’s international channel.

The online concert aims to create a sense of New Year’s Eve ritual and bring the joy of music to audiences, setting the stage for a memorable start to the New Year. As the concert unfolds, JD International will also be giving out surprise gifts, including imported goods, autographed photos of celebrities, and even an iPhone, to spread the spirit of goodwill and celebration.

Music has a unique way of transcending time and memory, and the upcoming concert is poised to evoke beautiful and heartwarming memories, in addition to offering a platform for musical celebration and enjoyment, elevating the New Year’s Eve gatherings in the name of music.

