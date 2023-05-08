Jean-Luc Godard’s posthumous film “Drôles de Guerres” to have world premiere at Cannes Film Festival

The famous French director Jean-Luc Godard chose assisted suicide (Assisted suicide) at his home on the shore of Lake Geneva, Switzerland on September 13, 2022. He died at the age of 91. His posthumous work “Drôles de Guerres (English title: Phony Wars)” announced that it will World premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Drôles de Guerres” is released by Saint Laurent’s film production company Saint Laurent Production, founded by brand creative director Anthony Vaccarello, and co-produced with Vixens and L’Atelier. The film is 20 minutes long and the press release describes it as “a “Trailer of the film that will never exist” is also called the ultimate gesture of cinema.

In addition, as a tribute to Jean-Luc Godard, a 4K restoration of the 1963 classic “Le Mépris (English title: Contempt)” will be screened simultaneously with the director’s documentary “Godard by Godard”, an hour-long documentary by Written by Frédéric Bonnaud and directed by Florence Platarets, the film looks back at Godard’s legendary life through his words, eyes and work.

The Cannes Film Festival will be held from May 16th to 27th. Interested readers may wish to visit the official website to learn more.