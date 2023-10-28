Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Iconic ‘Self Portrait as a Heel, Part Two’ Headed for Auction

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Iconic Self-Portrait to be Auctioned for Millions

New York, NY – A rare and iconic work by the late artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, titled “Self Portrait as a Heel, Part Two,” will soon go on auction at Sotheby’s Contemporary Evening Auction on November 15. Art enthusiasts and collectors around the world are eagerly anticipating the sale, with estimates suggesting that the painting could fetch a staggering $40 million to $60 million.

“Self Portrait as a Heel, Part Two” is a striking self-portrait created by Basquiat in Los Angeles in 1982. Showcasing the artist’s distinctive style of Neo Expressionism, the artwork incorporates acrylic and oil paints in bold colors such as black, green, brown, white, and blue. With its twisted shapes and rough brushstrokes, the painting conveys abstract themes that evoke strong emotions and possess humanistic and historical connotations.

Regarded as one of Basquiat’s most renowned works, “Self Portrait as a Heel, Part Two” has graced numerous prestigious art galleries and exhibitions. Its exhibition history includes highly acclaimed venues like Larry Gagosian Gallery in 1983, University of California Museum Art in 1985, Arts Museum of Florida in 1988, and by 1994, the Museum of Fine Arts and the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, as well as the Larry Gagosian Gallery in Los Angeles.

Art critics and experts have lauded the self-portrait for its unique expression of Basquiat’s artistic vision and his exploration of identity, race, and social issues prevalent during that era. The painting serves as a testament to Basquiat’s immense talent and influence, cementing his status as one of the most important artists of the 20th century.

With its upcoming auction, “Self Portrait as a Heel, Part Two” has already generated significant buzz within the art world. The estimated price range of $40 million to $60 million reflects the artwork’s historical significance and the high demand among collectors seeking to own a piece of Basquiat’s legacy.

Those interested in acquiring this extraordinary piece are urged to keep a close eye on the Sotheby’s Contemporary Evening Auction on November 15. The sale promises to be an exciting and highly competitive event, as art enthusiasts vie for the opportunity to own a masterpiece by one of the most celebrated artists in recent history.

For more information and updates on the auction, visit Sotheby’s official website or contact their Fine Art department directly.

