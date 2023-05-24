“Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Notebook” officially released in Chinese and English | Hypebeast

House of Inspiration and UCCA Ullens Center for Contemporary Art jointly released the Chinese-English bilingual “Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Notebook”, which presents the precious manuscripts of American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

“The Notebook of Jean-Michel Basquiat” was first exhibited at the Brooklyn Museum in New York in 2015. Poems, fragments and introspection contain the artist’s deep observations on politics, science and human beings. Interspersed between the words are the artist’s graffiti, which faithfully records the fleeting creative inspiration of this artistic genius. In particular, several iconic images from the works of Jean-Michel Basquiat also appear in the book, such as crowns, skulls, etc. The design of the book restores the notebooks used in the 1980s as much as possible. The marble pattern on the surface of the book, the rough edge of the cover, the yellowed inner pages, the creases on the paper and the water stains on the pages are all completely copied from the notebooks that the artist used back then. imprints left.

“Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Notebook” has been put on the House of Inspiration online store, interested readers may wish to pay attention.