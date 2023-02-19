Blew to bits by a collector visiting the Miami contemporary art fair. That’s the end of the blue glass sculpture, one of Koons’ famous “balloon dog” series, valued at $42,000. The incident occurred during the VIP preview of the Art Wynwood, and not a few were present who thought it was an artistic performance or a staging.

The sculpture stood alone on an acrylic base with Koons’ surname. “I saw there was a woman who was touching (the sculpture) and then the work fell and shattered into thousands of pieces,” artist Stephen Gamson told broadcaster Fox News of Miami. Gamson told reporters he thought the woman had touched the artwork to see if it was a real football.

A spectator filmed a video of gallery employees collecting the glass shards. “I can’t believe someone knocked it down,” a voice is heard in the video. Benedicte Caluch, art consultant at Bel-Air Fine Art, which sponsored Koons’ work, told the Miami Herald that the woman did not want to break the work and that the insurance would cover the damage.