Home Entertainment Jeff Koons, the $42,000 artwork shattered: destroyed by a collector in Miami
Entertainment

Jeff Koons, the $42,000 artwork shattered: destroyed by a collector in Miami

by admin
Jeff Koons, the $42,000 artwork shattered: destroyed by a collector in Miami

Blew to bits by a collector visiting the Miami contemporary art fair. That’s the end of the blue glass sculpture, one of Koons’ famous “balloon dog” series, valued at $42,000. The incident occurred during the VIP preview of the Art Wynwood, and not a few were present who thought it was an artistic performance or a staging.

The sculpture stood alone on an acrylic base with Koons’ surname. “I saw there was a woman who was touching (the sculpture) and then the work fell and shattered into thousands of pieces,” artist Stephen Gamson told broadcaster Fox News of Miami. Gamson told reporters he thought the woman had touched the artwork to see if it was a real football.

A spectator filmed a video of gallery employees collecting the glass shards. “I can’t believe someone knocked it down,” a voice is heard in the video. Benedicte Caluch, art consultant at Bel-Air Fine Art, which sponsored Koons’ work, told the Miami Herald that the woman did not want to break the work and that the insurance would cover the damage.

See also  Cosmetics starts digital and sustainable again

You may also like

Take the First Look at the Newest Olive...

“Why My Boss Is That Way” ended perfectly...

Don’t say these 8 kinds of words to...

Berlin Film Festival: “Someone loves me over there”,...

Today’s news “Lee Jong Suk admits to being...

Ma Boyong’s “Da Ming under the Microscope” Douban...

Alpine, when F1 is the sport of Renaulution

Driving a Corvette on water? With Jetcar it...

2023.2.19 Full Analysis of the Daily Fortune of...

Three theaters co-produce Puccini’s classic opera “Tosca” premiere...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy