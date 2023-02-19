Punch in China and depart from Liaoning. International students of China Medical University visit Lei Feng Memorial Hall in Fushun City
Video production: Chen Hongli
News from the International Online Liaoning Channel (Yang Wei): On February 17, the launch ceremony of the 2023 online major theme publicity and major topic setting release ceremony hosted by the Central Cyberspace Administration of China was held. The launching ceremony will set up the main venue in Beijing, and set up branch venues in Liaoning and other six places.
As one of the six major themed projects at the beginning of the year, the international network communication activity of “Punching China·Understanding Chinese Modernization” was held in Fushun, Liaoning, co-sponsored by China Central Radio and Television International Online and the Cyberspace Administration of Liaoning, Henan, Anhui and other places. Start synchronously.
Punch in Liaoning and start from Liaoning. After the launching ceremony, international students from China Medical University from Burundi, Cameroon, Congo (Kinshasa), Kenya, Nepal, Pakistan, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Zambia and other countries and regions walked into the Lei Feng Memorial Hall in Fushun City to learn about Lei Feng’s story and feel Lei Feng’s spirit.
