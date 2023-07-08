These shops in Essen’s southern district have new tenants

south quarter. A personal trainer and an insurance consultant with a focus on gastronomy have settled in Essen’s southern district. Those are the concepts.

In the southern quarter, two shops have been newly occupied. The real estate company Hauscard Immobilien brokered the properties to new tenants. Thorsten Schoof’s general agency Baloise has moved into Rellinghauser Straße 218. Its services are primarily aimed at owners or operators of catering and hotel businesses. For them, Schoof develops concepts with needs assessment, exclusive services and optimization of insurance protection.

With a business administration degree as a basis and as a merchant for system catering, Schoof has been working in the insurance industry for almost 20 years. He recently headed the Baloise general agency. Before that, he had been based in Holsterhausen with his insurance services for many years. In the general agency, he not only advises restaurateurs, the hotel industry and companies, but also individuals and families on various topics, from old-age provision to supplementary insurance.

Insurance consultant Thorsten Schoof is now with the general agency Baloise in the southern quarter.

Foto: Hauscard

EMS fitness studio wants to pursue a holistic approach

Mirko Strasdin opened the Fitbox, an EMS fitness studio, as a franchisee on 160 square meters at Gutenbergstrasse 51. EMS stands for “Electrical Muscle Stimulation”: During 20-minute training units, the muscles or individual muscle fibers are specifically activated in order to achieve more intensive muscle tension than is possible with “normal” training.

Strasdin wants to take a holistic approach in his studio. Nutrition, cardiovascular and strength training are central components of his training concept. From 2009 to 2019, the personal trainer was a youth trainer at ETB Schwarz-Weiß Essen in various age groups and from 2019 to 2022 a scout at RWE for the U15 and U17.

According to Hauscard Immobilien, he deliberately chose the Südviertel when renting because he found the right mix of large and small companies and a good resident structure here, as well as “good potential for his target group; people between the ages of 30 and 50”. But everyone else is welcome too. Mirko Strasdin and his team offer free advice including trial training with equipment.

[Essen-Newsletter hier gratis abonnieren | Auf einen Blick: Polizei- und Feuerwehr-Artikel + Innenstadt-Schwerpunkt + Rot-Weiss Essen + Lokalsport | Nachrichten aus: Süd + Rüttenscheid + Nord + Ost + Kettwig & Werden + Borbeck & West | Alle Artikel aus Essen]

Knowing what’s happening in Essen every day: Here for free WAZ food-Sign up for newsletter!

More articles from this category can be found here: Essen

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

