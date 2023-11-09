Home » Jennifer Lopez’s Outburst: Confronting a Fan’s Flirtation with Ben Affleck
Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez’s Outburst: Confronting a Fan’s Flirtation with Ben Affleck

by admin
Jennifer Lopez’s Outburst: Confronting a Fan’s Flirtation with Ben Affleck

It seems Jennifer Lopez is not here for anyone trying to flirt with her man, Ben Affleck. The singer and actress exploded in a fit of jealousy against a fan who openly flirted with Affleck while they were leaving a restaurant together.

According to reports from various media outlets, including El Heraldo de México, People en Español, Univision, and Telemundo, Lopez was caught on camera addressing a fan who shouted “I love you” to Ben Affleck, by saying “Get away, bitch!”

The incident has been causing quite a stir on social media, with fans of both Lopez and Affleck voicing their opinions on the matter. Some are expressing support for Lopez’s reaction, while others are criticizing her for being overly jealous and aggressive.

It’s clear that the rekindled romance between Lopez and Affleck has captured the attention of the public, and this latest incident only adds fuel to the already intense scrutiny of their relationship.

For now, it seems that the spotlight will remain on this high-profile couple as they navigate the ups and downs of their romance. Stay tuned for more updates as this story develops.

See also  Albert Hosp will be artistic director of the Krems festival Imago Dei from 2025 - mica

You may also like

OnePlus Ace 3: Snapdragon 8 Gen3 Unveiled on...

Athiria – Conjure The Beast – Album Review

Yailin La Más Viral Launches New Underwear Line...

adidas Originals and Sporty & Rich Launch 2023...

Investing in Miss Universe: Benefits for El Salvador

Muti: “The Da Ponte house is for sale...

Kim Jae Hwan to Cover Yutaka Ozaki’s Classic...

spotlight | tom gregory – wienkonzert.com

Gerard Piqué Breaks Silence on Breakup with Shakira:...

Guerlain supports female entrepreneurship in the beekeeping sector...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy