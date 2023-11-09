Apple’s Diwali Offer in India: 50% Off AirPods with iPhone 14 Purchase

The Apple offer in India that we would like to see everywhere.

India celebrates Diwali with Apple discounts

India, known for its vibrant Diwali celebration, the festival of lights, is this year in the middle of a true technological feast thanks to Apple. The apple company has announced a tempting offer that is lighting up the festive season, offering an impressive 50% off the coveted AirPods 3 with the purchase of an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus. Can there be a better way to light up Diwali?

What makes this news even more exciting is that This offer is exclusive to India and it makes many in Spain look with envy at what Apple is providing to Indian consumers.

While Indian buyers enjoy AirPods 3 at half price no similar offer has been announced in Spain, which makes the Diwali offer in India even more attractive.

Discounted AirPods 3 and free Apple Music subscription

Apple unveils Diwali offer on iPhone 14 series!

If you buy iPhone 14/14 Plus through Apple Store BKC/Saket/online, you’ll get:

– 50% off on AirPods 3rd Gen (₹9,950) OR

– AirPods Pro (2nd Gen, USB-C) at ₹14,950

– Free 6 mo. Apple Music & engraving

Until November 14!

The AirPods 3, which normally They sell for Rs 19,900 in India they can be yours with a savings of Rs 9,950 thanks to this unique offer. But that is not all; Apple has also extended an olive branch to music enthusiasts, offering a free subscription to Apple Music for 6 months for all new users who take advantage of this offer.

What makes this offer even more interesting? The possibility of upgrading to the AirPods Pro 2 with MagSafe by paying only the difference, which translates into the opportunity to purchase the AirPods Pro 2 for the low cost of Rs 14,950 instead of its usual price of Rs 24,900.

But hurry, this attractive promotion will only be available until November 14 of the current year. Both Apple’s online store and its retail stores will provide the opportunity to take advantage of this limited-time offer.

However, please note that this offer does not apply to iPhone 14 units purchased through unauthorized Apple resellers or third-party e-commerce sites, so you should head directly to the official Apple sources.

The iPhone 15 is left out of the Diwali offer in India

Unfortunately, Apple has not extended the Diwali offer to these models, but all is not lost. although the iPhone 15 is not included in the Diwali promotion, buyers can get a discount of Rs 6,000 on Pro models and Rs 5,000 on non-Pro line if they use HDFC credit card to make payment.

Apple’s tradition of offering special offers during Diwali remains steadfast, and this latest promotion adds to the list of the company’s previous generous gestures.

Join the conversation

Share this: Facebook

X

