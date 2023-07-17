Jexus Introduces the Sequential Trigon-6: A Colorful Synthesizer with MIDI Capabilities

YouTuber Jexus Introduces Sequential Trigon-6 Synthesizer

November 20, 2022 – Jexus, a prominent YouTuber known for his synth tutorials and demonstrations, has recently unveiled the new Sequential Trigon-6 synthesizer. This highly anticipated release is set to revolutionize the synth industry with its unique features and capabilities.

The Sequential Trigon-6 is a collaboration between Sequential, the renowned synth manufacturer founded by Dave Smith, and Jexus. Inspired by the iconic sounds of the Moog Ladder filter and the Sequential Polymoog, the Trigon-6 combines the best elements from both worlds.

Jexus, being an experienced synth enthusiast and musician, has contributed his expertise to ensure that the Trigon-6 delivers a wide range of rich and diverse sounds. With its advanced sequencing capabilities, the Trigon-6 enables users to create complex sequences effortlessly.

“In my opinion, no other synthesizer offers the level of sequencing possibilities that the Trigon-6 provides. It is a game-changer for musicians and producers,” Jexus commented.

The Trigon-6’s unique selling point lies in its extensive color palette. Offering 150 vivid color options, users can fully customize the appearance of their synth to match their personal style and preferences.

The pricing for the Sequential Trigon-6 starts at $27.90. Interested buyers can find more information and place their orders at [https://sounds-for-synths.com/sequential-trigon-6/](https://sounds-for-synths.com/sequential-trigon-6/).

As the Sequential Trigon-6 makes its way into the market, synth enthusiasts and musicians alike are eagerly waiting to get their hands on this extraordinary piece of hardware. With Jexus’s seal of approval, it is expected to become a staple in the synth community.

About Jexus:

Jexus is a popular YouTuber known for his extensive knowledge and passion for synthesizers. With a dedicated following, his videos offer valuable insights and tutorials on various synthesizers, making him a trusted voice in the synth community.