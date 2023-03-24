He complainant de Jey Mammon, Lucas Welcomedo you havena hard life story which, according to himself, brought him to justice on different occasions for repeated sexual abuse, perpetrated by different authors. The boy, who was on everyone’s lips in the middle of a conversation that initially did not point against the driver of “The Rock of Morfi”was the main witness in the case against the psychologist Jorge Corsi and his band.

In that organization, investigated and convicted by the courts for promoting the corruption of minors through deceit, Lucas was one of the victims at just 11 years old, who testified in the case and involved the music teacher Marcelo Rocca Clement.

Rocca Clement was identified in that investigation as part of the band called “boy lovers”a group of men who were associated with Corsi and he recruited boys through the web and parties and then abused them in private meetings in apartments, trips to Mar del Plata and manipulative speeches.

In addition to targeting the music teacher, Lucas also pointed to two other menwhich ultimately brought Corsi’s gang down.

Because of this, Rocca Clement agreed to a six-year sentence that was added to other sentences he had. Thus, he accumulated 14 years and four months in prison for the crime of child sexual abuse and corruption of minorswhich fulfilled in Senillosa prison, Neuquén, until November 2020.

This It was not the only aberrant cause that Rocca Clement had against him: he had already been sentenced in the year 2000 for the Tribunal Oral N°12 to eleven years in prison for take a 12-year-old boy to Mar del Plata, to abuse him for a weekend.

“Lucas wants it not to happen to anyone else”

Xavier Moral, the lawyer of Lucas Welcome until 2018 in other causes of abuse, he referred to his client’s decision to make public his complaint against television host Jey Mammon after the court prescribed the cause, and stressed that “sometimes the only way left to protect other children is to tell the truth elsewhere.”

“Sometimes, beyond the fact that I respect the rule of law, the only way left to protect other children is to tell the truth elsewhere and I hope Lucas’s truth helps» said Moral in television statements to C5N.

The lawyer also stated that “Lucas’s interest is that what happened to him does not happen to anyone else, In addition to closing that chapter of his life and not leaving any abuser unreported, of whom he had been a victim,” he concluded.

