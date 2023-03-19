Jiang Guangtao, a well-known voice actor in mainland China, has been accused of criminal offenses. (Screenshot of Weibo)

[TheEpochTimesMarch192023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) On March 17, the “Roaring Studio”, which focuses on commercial dubbing and related training in mainland China, posted on Weibo about the dubbing actor Jiang Guangtao and other 4 A statement that the person is suspected of a criminal offence. The news topped the hot search list.

“Houlang Studio” stated in a statement, “Since 2021, our company has encountered major infringements jointly committed by our employees Song Ming and Wang Xue and external personnel Jiang Guangtao and Song Yang. After learning about the relevant situation, our company The first time to seek communication with the above responsible persons with the greatest goodwill failed. In order to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the company, our company will report the case to the public security organ in accordance with the law in 2022.” He also said, “The case is currently in the stage of transfer for review and prosecution.”

The “statement” also stated that it permanently terminated “cooperative relations at all levels with Jiang Guangtao and other four people, and actively cooperated with the judiciary to pursue their full responsibilities.”

In fact, news of his arrest broke out as early as last year. According to people familiar with the situation, Jiang Guangtao was arrested by the police at the time, and many people came to the scene to outflank him. Several photos leaked out showed that before Jiang Guangtao was taken away on the side of the road, a police car was parked in front of a building, and he was escorted into the police car by several policemen in white clothes, looking extremely embarrassed. A netizen took a picture, and the wall in the corner of the photo clearly says “Photosynthetic Building Blocks”, and these four words are the name of Jiang Guangtao’s studio.

When the news of Jiang Guangtao’s arrest was rampant, “Photosynthetic Building Blocks” once issued a statement, saying that Jiang Guangtao was cooperating with relevant investigations due to commercial and economic disputes, emphasizing that “I hope everyone can make rational judgments about the false speculations on the Internet.”

According to the Lu Media Netease account “Film Detective Agency”, on January 20 this year, Jiang Guangtao was arrested and there was follow-up news. According to the news, some netizens directly asked the relevant departments, and the answer was: “Jiang Guangtao was arrested on August 19, 2022, and the detention period was extended twice after that.” It was confirmed that Jiang Guangtao had overturned. People familiar with the matter said that the case was related to a large amount of funds, suspected of occupational embezzlement, and the amount was as high as tens of millions of yuan.

Jiang Guangtao, 46 ​​years old, graduated from the recording department of Beijing Film Academy. He has dubbed nearly 400 characters in film and television dramas, such as Jack in “Titanic” (Taiwan translation: Titanic), “Transformers” Sam in Transformers, Frodo in The Lord of the Rings, Hua Wuque in Little Fish and Hua Wuque, Murong Yunhai in Let’s Watch the Meteor Shower, Jiang Yunfan and many other characters in “Legend of Sword and Fairy Five” are his dubbing interpretations. Perhaps the most well-known to mainland audiences is Jiang Guangtao, who served as the dubbing director for the TV series “Langya Bang” and dubbed “Lin Chen”.

