Jimena Barón dedicated a romantic publication to her boyfriend on their anniversary

Jimena Barón celebrated her second anniversary with great joy and love with Matías Palleiro, the man who has conquered her heart after her turbulent relationship with Daniel Osvaldo.

Two years ago, Barón met Palleiro and since then his love life has taken a positive turn. The actress shared her happiness with her followers through social networks, where she demonstrated the love that unites them and the special moments they share together.

Jimena Barón next to Matías Palleiro. (Photo: Instagram Jimena Barón)

Jimena, affectionately known as “La Cobra”, revealed a few months ago that, once her tour is over, she plans to look for a baby with the businessman and thus start a family. Now, on her second anniversary, the artist dedicated a few words full of romanticism to the love of her life.

“I am not going to do the cape in relationships, but today I am celebrating my anniversary with a spectacular person, who respects me, takes care of me, accompanies me and loves me very much. I have a beautiful partner, who always sits down to talk when we have a problem, who always chooses to solve, build and move on,” Barón began, excited.

Jimena Barón with Matías Palleiro, and Momo. (Photo: Instagram Jimena Barón)

“The team we put together gives me great emotion and happiness (because I am never alone) (and that is not for everyone) and how you learned and chose to be firm and not only accompany me, but also help me,” she added, referring to the family “assembled” that he managed to put together with Palleiro and Momo, the son he had with Osvaldo.

Finally, the actress revealed her plans for the future with Palleiro: “I hope we continue traveling, climbing mountains, laughing, accompanying each other, supporting each other, drinking such delicious mates, loving each other like this, celebrating (birthday I still can’t get you to like them) and betting to more and more. I am Q. Thank you for bringing all the beautiful, good and easy things that I had been led to believe did not exist. On top of that, you’re the most beautiful in the world, it seems like a joke. Happy 2 years. To infinity @tumapalleiro”.