He gets kicked out of the gym because he “creeply stares” at a girl but is blind. The tiktoker’s outburst: “I never know where I’m looking”

Toby Addison, known on TikTok for raising awareness on the issue of disability, recounts an embarrassing episode that happened to him due to his condition

Con l’account @blindtobes, Toby Addison tell about TikTok the most particular episodes that happen to him every day in his life as a blind man. And, guest of Podcast Happy Hourhe revealed about when it was kicked out of the gym while working out. The reason? As reported by New York Post, uA girl claimed he was staring at her ‘creepy’. The 21-year-old from Chichester, England, explained: “I was minding my own business during a workout when I heard a woman say, ‘Oh, do you like the view?’ “Obviously I don’t really know where I’m looking at most of the time,” he explained. “I was looking right in front of me and unfortunately there was a woman doing some exercises,” she specifies.

A psychology and counseling student, Toby has been visually impaired since birth, but at the age of 11 he began to lose his vision drastically until he was blind. The young man, who tries to make people aware of disability issues with his channel, admitted that he was shocked when he realized that the girl had gone to scold him. “At first I didn’t know he was talking to me because I wasn’t doing anything wrong,” he admitted. Then he adds, “He said something like, ‘Why do you keep staring at me? Stop, don’t be so creepy‘”.

The young man had his stick nearby, and for this reason he had immediately warned the woman that he was blind, but she: “He didn’t want to know about it”. So, incredulous he tried to calm her down: “I really don’t know where I’m looking most of the time unless I’m talking to someone like I know I’m talking to you, so I’m trying to look in your direction.” But with a “Shut up”, she went to get the manager who asked him to leave, even though he too had noticed her cane. Toby, in a later video TikTok , where he recounts the story, admits that he understood the young woman’s reaction: “The gym should be a safe space where everyone feels comfortable, but I assure you, not all the guys in the gym are worms”. However, she would have preferred more understanding from her, she concludes in the podcast.

