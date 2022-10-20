After JJJJound launched the latest joint shoes with the two major brands ASICS and Reebok, there is news that it will reunite with New Balance. Following the creation of the latest 990v3 joint shoes in the middle of the year, the Internet is the first to expose a pair of British New Balance 991 joint new works.

JJJJound, who is deeply rooted in minimalist aesthetics, has created the latest New Balance 991 joint shoes. This picture is from a deleted picture on eBay and exposed by New Balance collector @dane3fune. This shoe is injected with brown and tan to create a theme upper. This color has been used in the past 992 and 2018 990v3 joint versions, and through the complementation of dark and light color matching mesh, leather and other fabrics, it reflects the multi-level, successfully continuing the tradition and It retains its classic design elements; the whole shoe maintains the outline of the body made by the top British craftsmanship, the JJJJound Logo is displayed on the heel, it is equipped with ABZORB midsole cushioning technology, and the tongue part can be seen with silver eye-catching embellishment.

It is understood that this shoe is expected to be officially launched in December 2022, pending the official confirmation of the release of relevant information in the future, interested readers please pay attention.