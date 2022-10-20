Home Entertainment JJJJound x New Balance 991 The Latest Joint Shoes First Exposure
Entertainment

JJJJound x New Balance 991 The Latest Joint Shoes First Exposure

by admin
JJJJound x New Balance 991 The Latest Joint Shoes First Exposure

After JJJJound launched the latest joint shoes with the two major brands ASICS and Reebok, there is news that it will reunite with New Balance. Following the creation of the latest 990v3 joint shoes in the middle of the year, the Internet is the first to expose a pair of British New Balance 991 joint new works.

JJJJound, who is deeply rooted in minimalist aesthetics, has created the latest New Balance 991 joint shoes. This picture is from a deleted picture on eBay and exposed by New Balance collector @dane3fune. This shoe is injected with brown and tan to create a theme upper. This color has been used in the past 992 and 2018 990v3 joint versions, and through the complementation of dark and light color matching mesh, leather and other fabrics, it reflects the multi-level, successfully continuing the tradition and It retains its classic design elements; the whole shoe maintains the outline of the body made by the top British craftsmanship, the JJJJound Logo is displayed on the heel, it is equipped with ABZORB midsole cushioning technology, and the tongue part can be seen with silver eye-catching embellishment.

It is understood that this shoe is expected to be officially launched in December 2022, pending the official confirmation of the release of relevant information in the future, interested readers please pay attention.

See also  Lei Jun recommends the movie "The King of Speed": the real story adaptation is really "fast and furious" jqknews

You may also like

Developer 343i provides “Halo”-themed prosthetics for physically disabled...

Jil Sander+ officially released the 2022 autumn and...

Moncler Maya 70 Collection Releases Thom Browne Collaboration

The American movie “Black Adam” won the box...

Canada Goose joins hands with designer Feng Chen...

Micro Video丨Ten Years, Voices_Guangming.com

Chinese Hollywood actress Anna May Wong: first Asian...

The skipped rules of the modern state

It is revealed that the remake of “Silent...

The classicists returning to the Athena Nova network

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy