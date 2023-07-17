Jo Malone London Presents Immersive Exhibition Space for Limited Edition ‘Wild Grass’ Scottish Highland Series in Shanghai

Jo Malone London Presents “Wild Grass” Exhibition in Shanghai

Shanghai, China – On July 13, 2023, Jo Malone London, a renowned British fragrance family, unveiled its immersive exhibition space at the Samet Building in Shanghai. The exhibition showcases the limited edition “Wild Grass” British Scottish Highland series, which celebrates the untamed beauty of the highlands.

The opening ceremony was attended by Jo Malone brand ambassador Luo Yizhou, as well as actors Qi Xi, Xiang Hanzhi, Jiang Peiyao, and Sun Jialing. They embarked on a journey to the highlands, experiencing the essence of the fragrance collection firsthand.

As a brand that draws inspiration from British stories and traditions, Jo Malone releases limited fragrance products every year that pay homage to British culture. The “Scottish Highlands” series, the latest addition to their collection, takes inspiration from the lush vines that adorn Scottish castles. This series combines wood, floral, citrus, and green notes to create a unique and captivating scent that captures the beauty of the northern border.

The exhibition theme, “Wild and Grass,” symbolizes the vibrant and vigorous wilderness. It reflects the imagery of the Scottish Highlands, where nature reigns and plants thrive on the ancient castle walls. The exhibition encourages visitors to embrace their inner wildness and freedom.

The Samet Building has been transformed into a botanical wonderland, with flowers and plants taking over every corner. The exhibition hall is adorned with enchanting flora, creating a picturesque setting that transports visitors to the Scottish Highlands. The fragrance of the highlands permeates the air, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the natural vitality.

The opening event was star-studded, with Jo Malone brand ambassador Luo Yizhou and popular actors Qi Xi, Xiang Hanzhi, Jiang Peiyao, and Sun Jialing in attendance. They explored the exhibition and interacted with online audiences via a live broadcast.

Fragrance enthusiasts and aesthetes can visit the limited-time exhibition space at the Shamei Building until July 16. The exhibition promises a journey through the fantasy highlands, offering a glimpse of the breathtaking scenery at the foot of the castle. Visitors can explore the vast fragrance universe of Jo Malone, discover exclusive fragrances, and experience the vibrant and colorful natural vitality the brand embodies.

The “Scottish Highlands” series includes four exquisite fragrances: “Highland Heather Cologne,” “King Thistle Cologne,” “Mallow On The Moor Cologne,” and “Wild Achillea Cologne.” Each fragrance captures the essence of the highlands with its unique blend of notes, evoking a sense of adventure and romance.

The limited edition “Scottish Highlands” series is available for purchase from July 1, 2023. Fragrance lovers and Jo Malone enthusiasts can indulge in the captivating scents and create their own olfactory journey through the Scottish Highlands.

Jo Malone London continues to inspire and captivate fragrance enthusiasts with its creative and immersive exhibitions. The “Wild Grass” exhibition in Shanghai is another testament to the brand’s commitment to storytelling, fragrance craftsmanship, and the celebration of British culture.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

