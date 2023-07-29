Joel Porter Releases ‘In My Own Time’

Nashville, Tennessee-based alternative folk artist Joel Porter has released his new single ‘In My Own Time’ on July 28th!

As an artist, composer and producer, he has appeared on recordings by Foreign Fields, Hembree, Matthew And The Atlas, Boom Forest and more.

He released his debut EP “Mountain Twin” in 2017, and in 2020, his song “Hymn” was used in the TV drama “Hundred”.

‘In My Own Time’ is a track included in their debut album ‘A Costly Collection’ which will be released on August 25th. It’s a really good song following ‘Bad Habits’ in February.

I feel that he is a person who expresses himself more eclectically than I thought, and I also feel the atmosphere of The Postal Service in terms of the two points of sticking to texture and singing. Is this a good album?

“IMOT is about taking off the masks we build out of comparison and allowing ourselves to be and be seen as we are. It’s about putting an end to our attempts at measuring up to the imaginary standards and timelines we assign and being fed up with participating in the practice of self-abandonment for acceptance. It’s about trusting that who we are, naturally, is enough.” – Joel Porter

