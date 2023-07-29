Severe Weather Causes Major Flight Cancellations in New York City

Title: Severe Weather Forces Cancellation of Over 700 U.S. Flights

Date: July 28, 2023

Source: China Youth Network

More than 700 U.S. flights have been canceled due to severe weather conditions affecting airports in New York City and other parts of the country, reports BC News. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued warnings and suspended flights throughout the Northeast, as well as at airports in Atlanta, Denver, and Florida.

The impact of the weather has been particularly severe at New York City’s major airports—John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Liberty International Airport. Passengers at these airports have experienced average flight delays of over three hours.

The United States has been experiencing severe thunderstorms, with warnings issued across the country on Thursday afternoon and evening. These slow-moving thunderstorms have the potential to bring heavy rain and flash flooding, prompting flood watches in parts of New England, including Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston.

In addition to the thunderstorms, the Northeast is bracing for what could be the region’s first heatwave of the summer. New York City Mayor Eric Adam has issued a heat warning for the city, cautioning residents against the potentially deadly and dangerous effects of extreme heat. Summer centers across the city have opened their doors, and swimming pools will remain open until 8 pm to provide respite from the heat.

The cancellations and disruptions caused by the severe weather highlight the challenges faced by both travelers and airlines during the busy summer season. Passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updated flight information and to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

The FAA continues to monitor the weather conditions closely and will make further adjustments to flights and routes as required for the safety of passengers and crew. Travelers are urged to stay informed through official channels and exercise caution during this period of volatile weather.

