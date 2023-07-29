The first edition of the “Range Rover Leadership Academy” ends…

Arrived at the conclusion with the award ceremony for the first edition of the “Range Rover Leadership Academy”.

Sustainability, design and innovation

The first edition of Range Rover Leadership Academy. Of the project Leader by ExampleThat Range Rover and the Turin Polytechnic they create it to compare illustrious examples of leadership. And students of degree courses in the fields of sustainability, design and innovation.

The first Range Rover Leadership Academy concluded with the award ceremony, source: press office

A path of direct testimonies

Through a journey made up of experiences and direct testimonies. Five leaders of today tell and share their experiences in their respective professional fields.

Expressing values ​​that have always been key elements in Range Rover’s values: Emotion, Networking, Attitude, Vision, Determination.

Participants in this first edition

Hector Bocchia, Leader by Emotion – Michelin Starred Chef at the Grand Hotel Villa Serbelloni Camilla Lunelli, Leader by Networking – Communication and PR Director of Lunelli Group Alberto Galassi, Leader by Attitude – Ferretti Group CEO Stefano Seletti, Leader by Vision – Owner and Artistic Director of the design brand Seletti Alessandro Gilardi, Leader by Determination – CEO General Construction Gilardi SpA

The training course

The training course Range Rover Leadership Academy engages students Polytechnic. These enrolled in degree courses in Design and Visual Communication e Systemic Design.

Through dialogue with the five Leaders. The narration and comparison focused on contemporary leadership.

And how much it can profoundly influence design, human and professional perspectives. Focusing in particular on sustainability and ethics.

I cinque Leader they get involved, they tell naturally. And authenticity how leadership was instrumental in realizing their goals.

And in the ability to courageously overcome limits and barriers; in knowing how to be innovative forerunners.

At the end of the experience

The experience concluded with the possibility of applying the ethical values, responsible for leadership, in the planning sphere.

At the end of the educational path, the students of the Polytechnic develop this experience of values ​​by working in groups on single communicative/design approaches.

During the final project selection and awarding meeting. Referring to the importance of the Range Rover Leadership Academy project.

Il Rector of the Turin Polytechnic Guido Saracco highlights how the responsibility to innovate and to complete innovation represents, today more than ever, a crucial aspect for our Company.

The words of Marco Santucci, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Italy

Marco Santucci, CEO Jaguar Land Rover Italy, summarizes the intention of the Range Rover Leadership Academy project by speaking of “…an important experience of mutual exchange between us as a Company and you as students.” And he also remarked …”how much the final works presented by all the working groups were significant in their simplicity and immediacy”.

The working groups

The working groups selected and awarded by a jury of excellence. Composed of: Marco Santucci, CEO Jaguar Land Rover Italy, Maria Cristina Pagliuca, HR Director Jaguar Land Rover Italy.

Valentina Cascapera, Experience Coordinator Jaguar Land Rover Italy, Ettore Bocchia (Leader by Emotion), Alessandro Gilardi (Leader by Determination).

Stefano Corgnati, Deputy Director for Internal Policies of the Turin Polytechnic.

The winning team presented a project named “OFF Road”, focused on the importance and the need for a radical change of course in terms of sustainability and ethics. A turning point that can only be activated through specific strategies, capable of all pointing in the same direction. Involving people, businesses and institutions at all levels of the Company.

The three winning students of the “OFF Road” project (Christian Acquaroli, Marta Coviello, Davide Montaquila) they will now have the opportunity to participate in uno stage formative in Jaguar Land Rover Italy, they becomeI give so in the first person part of the evolution of the Company.

Appointment then at next edition Of Range Rover Leadership Academy. Towards new collaborations, through new experiences, following directions and perspectives increasingly projected into the future.

