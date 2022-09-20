Original title: Global Connection | The Russian army said it was attacking the Ukrainian army in multiple directions, and the Ukrainian side accused Russia of attacking the nuclear power plant

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 20. The Russian military said on the 19th that in the past day, the Russian army has attacked the Ukrainian army in multiple combat directions. The Ukrainian State Nuclear Power Corporation accused the Russian military of launching a missile attack on the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on the 19th, which caused the connection of the high-voltage power line of the nuclear power plant to be interrupted for a time. Please see the report sent by a reporter from Xinhua News Agency from the front –

@Russia

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov reported on the 19th that in the past day, the Russian Aerospace Forces, Missile Forces and Artillery Forces attacked the Ukrainian army in multiple combat directions, destroying the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk region and Zapo. There are 7 command posts, 52 artillery detachments, some active forces and military technical equipment in Rozh, Kirovograd and Nikolayev regions. In addition, the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a Ukrainian production workshop in Zaporozhye city that provided services for the American-made “Haimas” multiple rocket launcher system.

Video screenshot

Russian President Vladimir Putin said a few days ago that Russia does not intend to change the special military action plan and will make relevant decisions according to the development of the situation. The main goal is to control the entire Donbass. .

@Ukraine

The Ukrainian State Nuclear Power Corporation posted on social media on the 19th, accusing the Russian army of launching a missile attack on the South Ukraine nuclear power plant in Nikolayev Oblast in the early morning of the same day. The Ukrainian National Nuclear Power Company said that the Russian missile landed 300 meters away from the nuclear power plant and exploded. The explosion shock wave caused the connection of the high-voltage power line of the nuclear power plant to be interrupted for a time. At present, the power supply of the nuclear power plant has been restored, and the nuclear power plant is operating normally.

The military administrator of the Luhansk region, Sergei Gede, said on the 19th that the Ukrainian army had driven the Russian army out of Belogorovka in the western part of the Luhansk region, and the Ukrainian army had complete control of the place. Gedai said that the Russian army is building fortifications in the Luhansk region, and it will be far more difficult to recover the Luhansk region than Kharkov. .

On August 7, one of the second batch of grain ships from Ukraine passed through the Bosphorus in Istanbul, Turkey.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shadati The Ukrainian National Seaport Administration posted on social media on the 19th that as of the 19th, Ukraine had sent a total of 169 ships through the Maritime Grain Corridor, transporting 3.9 million tons of grain.

