The Russian fleet returns to strengthen its presence in the Mediterranean. Two warships from the Baltic crossed Gibraltar today. These are the Stoikiy and Soobrazitelnyy corvettes. They are smaller and less powerful than the two units that retired in early September, but much more modern: they have been designed to make them less visible to radar and have the latest generation anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles.
