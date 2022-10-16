Home World Moscow sends other ships to the Mediterranean to respond to NATO exercises
World

Moscow sends other ships to the Mediterranean to respond to NATO exercises

by admin
Moscow sends other ships to the Mediterranean to respond to NATO exercises

The Russian fleet returns to strengthen its presence in the Mediterranean. Two warships from the Baltic crossed Gibraltar today. These are the Stoikiy and Soobrazitelnyy corvettes. They are smaller and less powerful than the two units that retired in early September, but much more modern: they have been designed to make them less visible to radar and have the latest generation anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles.

See also  Barcelona, ​​sentences of up to 53 years for the three defendants in the attack on the Rambla

You may also like

Schiff: “The Ukrainians decide on peace. I trust...

Why has the EU been slow to agree...

Sweden refuses to jointly investigate Nord Stream leak...

Germany, the “pax pragmatica” breaks out in the...

A fire broke out in a data center...

Gas, Brussels plan on Tuesday: winter risk without...

“People before profits”: in America the movement of...

Why didn’t Li Ruihuan applaud Xi Jinping at...

Biden returns to the case of Italy and...

Apple’s 2007 iPhone First Generation Auction: Expected to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy