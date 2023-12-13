Daddy Yankee’s Retirement Marks the End of an Era in Reggaeton

Reggaeton legend Daddy Yankee retires after 30 years in the music industry

The music sector this year was marked by the reappearance of many singers, but towards the end of the year, the reggaeton genre has its first major cut in history, with the retirement of Ramón Ayala, better known as Daddy Yankee. After announcing his active departure from the stage, he received a shower of messages of support and blessings from his colleagues.

One of the messages that marked the retirement of the Puerto Rican after 30 years of experience were the emotional words that the singer Don Omar dedicated to him with a post on his Instagram account, pointing out that this marked the end of a “musical rivalry” with “The Big Boss”.

“Today we close the book that kept the best chapters of our controversial rivalry. Thank you for your words and for listening to mine that came from the heart as well. I wish you the best for you and your family. Thank you for your competitive spirit and admirable discipline but more Thank you still for what you did for our music. Thank you for collaborating and for competing because I did it with a titan,” said Don Omar.

It must be remembered that in 2015 the artists carried out “The Kingdom”, a concert tour that the two performers did so that the public could define who is the king of reggaeton, who apparently leaves his throne free.

In his message, the Puerto Rican singer also noted that he is left “with the good memories, the laughter, the dreams together and with the desire for one last round with such a great opponent. We will see each other again soon because I owe you a hug and thank you.” in person. Meanwhile, long live King Daddy.”

Among the recognitions that “El Cangri” obtained are: the Lo Nuestro Award for artist of the year; Winner of the Gold and Silver Torch and the Silver Seagull at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival; MTV Latin America Award for Artist of the Year; Recognized as one of the 100 most influential Hispanics in the world by People magazine; One of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.

Share this: Facebook

X

