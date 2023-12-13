Giants agree to deal with Jung Hoo Lee for six years

South Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee has agreed to a six-year, $113 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, according to a source close to the negotiations. The deal, which has not been announced officially, allows Lee to terminate the agreement after four years and earn $72 million.

Lee, known for his powerful hitting, has been the Most Valuable Player in his home country and is the son of a former MVP. His versatility and skill will immediately address a major gap in the Giants’ lineup, as they look to rebound after missing the playoffs in the past two seasons.

The Giants pursued Lee after failing to secure the services of Japanese player Shohei Ohtani, who ultimately signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Farhan Zaidi, the Giants’ president of football operations, confirmed the team’s pursuit of Ohtani and revealed that they had submitted multiple offers, including one similar to the deal Ohtani accepted.

Zaidi stated, “We offered what would have been the largest contract in Major League history. I guess we were the only team that did that. But we wanted to show aggressiveness and interest from the beginning.”

While the Giants have not officially confirmed the signing of Lee, the pending agreement signals a significant move for the team as they aim to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season.

